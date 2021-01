The Biden administration has made one big change already by appointing scientists to science positions.

Now it will be – Vaccinations not anti-vaccinators,

Astronomers not astrologers,

Science nor seances,

Climate change scientists not climate change deniers.

And none of the appointments seem to be family members.

And now Dr Fauci can present the science without fear.

One day in and the world already looks better.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

