Kidnappers Free Former Bauchi Legislator

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon Abdulmumuni Hassan Ningi, who was kidnapped last Thursday in Bauchi metropolis by some suspected gunmen, has regained his freedom.

THISDAY checks revealed the former state lawmaker was released last Wednesday evening after spending six days capacity.

As of the time of filing in this report, the state police command is yet to make any official comment on the release of the former lawmaker.

However, his release was revealed to journalists in Bauchi by a member of his family, who disclosed that Ningi returned home around 11p.m. last Wednesday.

Though the source did not say if any ransom was paid for the release of the former lawmaker, he, however, confirmed that the family negotiated with the kidnappers.

“We are only grateful to Allah that our brother is back home hale and hearty, though he is traumatised by to the experience,” the family source told journalists in a telephone conversation.

According to him, “Ningi needs urgent medical attention, considering the experience he passed through,” adding that the family would equally ensure that he is given adequate psychological evaluation.

“We will also ensure that he is psychologically stable before he returns to his business,” he declared.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

