Emery Considers Surgery as Best Option for Injured Chukwueze

Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze may require surgery on a groin injury according to Villarreal CF Manager Unai Emery.

The left-footed winger has missed the Spanish club’s last two competitive matches against Tenerife and Granada due to the injury.

Chukwueze has had a groin discomfort in the last few weeks and he is now likely to go under the knife.

“We still have Chukwueze, who has groin discomfort that has been dragging on for a while and we are at a time when the player has stopped,” Emery said on All Nigeria Soccer.

“We are studying the decision of whether to stop for him to have a small operation or to continue playing.”

The 21-year-old has been a regular for the Yellow Submarine and he has not had severe injury problems since he was promoted to the club’s first team in 2018.

Chukwueze scored five goals in 26 La Liga matches in his debut season in the Spanish top-flight league in the 2018/19 campaign.

The Umuahia-born player then missed just one match in La Liga during the 2019/20 season and netted three times in the process.

Chukwueze has been enjoying regular time under Emery this term having featured in 17 matches in La Liga – scoring one goal.

He also played three games for Nigeria in 2020 and netted once against Sierra Leone last November.

