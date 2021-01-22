Bandits Storm Katsina Community, Abduct Village Head

By Francis Sardauna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits Friday morning kidnapped the Village Head of Radda community, Alhaji Kabir Umar, in Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The hoodlums were said to have stormed the residence of the traditional ruler at about 2:42am and shot his younger brother, Aminu Umar, before abducting the monarch.

Radda community is the hometown of the Director-General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Dikko Umar Radda.

An eyewitness, Zubairu Khalifa, who spoke to THISDAY in a telephone interview on Friday, said the victim was still asleep when the bandits, numbering 10, invaded the town and moved straight to his residence.

He said: “Today (Friday) at about 2:42am some armed Fulani people riding on motorcycles attacked our community and kidnapped our Village Head, Alhaji Kabir Umar, and injured his younger brother, Aminu Umar. As we speak, Aminu Umar has been taken to orthopaedic hospital in Katsina.

“They came to the town on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically and asking people where is the residence of the village head. We heard one of them saying he knew Alhaji Kabir’s residence. A few minutes after, we heard his younger brother shouting for help.”

He said the incident has been reported to the police in the area and they (police) had visited the scene of the attack and are currently in the bush with some vigilantes in search of the abducted victim.

The police was yet to react to the incident as at the time of this report.

