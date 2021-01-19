WAFU B U-17 FINAL: Baby Elephants Trample on Golden Eagles Again

By Femi Solaja

The Baby Elephants of Cote d’ Ivoire, yet again proved their superiority in the sub-regional WAFU B Under-17 tournament final as Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets fell 2-3 last night in Lome, Togo.

Although both teams confirmed their qualifications for the Under-17 AFCON final scheduled for Morocco later this year, the young Ivorien proved the better of the two teams when they raced to three unreplied goals in the match.

Sindou puts the Baby Elephants in the lead in the 15th minute off a corner kick just as Abdrumane Konate doubled the lead in the 59th minute with substitute Seydou Traore consolidating with the third goal in the 84th minute.

However, two late goals from Eaglets’ Ahmed Abdulahi in the 90th and in the added time earned Nigeria a respectable 2-3 scoreline defeat.

The Ivoriens had gifted Nigeria passage to the semi final after defeating Ghana 3-1 for Eaglets to pull through.

Both countries along with six others will compete for the three tickets on offer in the final qualifying event in Morocco in March.

