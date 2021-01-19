PFN Tasks Christian Leaders on Bad Governance

By Sylvester Idowu

The Vice President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in South-south region, Bishop Simeon Okah, has challenged Christian leaders to rise against bad governance by always speaking up against it whenever necessary.

The cleric, in an interview with journalists in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, assured stakeholders that the PFN is behind the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, despite attacks against him for expressing his view about governance in the country.

“Pentecostal Follow of Nigeria (PFN) is solidly behind the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Kukah, despite attacks against him from some quarters,” he said.

Speaking on the rising cases of insecurity in the country, the PFN boss described the surge in criminality particularly in Edo and Delta States as alarming.

He, therefore, urged the federal government to focus more attention on the two states and bring the rising tide of crimes to check.

The cleric prayed for peace and unity in the country, and also for the Christians and youth leaders in the country.

