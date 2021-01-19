Obiano, Ngige Hail Anyaoku on 88th Birthday

By David-Chyddy Eleke

The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, have hailed the former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku,

The Anambra State governor described Anyaoku as Anambra’s gift to the world.

Obiano said this in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, wishing him a happy 88th birthday celebration.

Speaking further through Adinuba, Obiano said: “Chief Anyaoku is a very important gift which Anambra State gave to the world. He is arguably the most famous and honoured of all Commonwealth secretary-generals ever.

“During his tenure, the Commonwealth became a very important institution for the struggle for democracy, human rights and dignity of the human person. The world remembers how the organisation fought to save Ken Saro-Wiwa, the Nigerian writer and Ogoni environmental activist, from execution by the Sani Abacha military government.

“The world appreciates how the Commonwealth fought gallantly to free such eminent Nigerians such as Chief Moshood Abiola, who presumably won the June 12, 1993, presidential election which was inexplicably voided by the then military regime.”

The governor praised Anyaoku, saying even though he is a global citizen, he choose to pay attention to happenings in his country, Nigeria, and his state, Anambra.

Ngige has also described Anyaoku as a colossus whose character, profundity of thoughts, well-heeled international attainments and friendship have propelled to the status of a huge national asset.

In a congratulatory message, Ngige said “Anyaoku is an institution who generations of Nigerians will look back in history to study as an enigma in exemplary citizenship and diplomacy. Generations will study him to become better citizens.”

Recalling his unrivaled record of achievements, Ngige said, “till date , he is the only African to serve the Commonwealth as the Secretary General. He is an international pathfinder and a valuable fulcrum of national leadership, whose contributions at various times rank very high in illuminating the dark alleys of our national history.”

Ngige added “Anyaoku’s eloquence, flowery and flawless oratory is an exemplar of elocutional capitals, a benchmark of quality self-development and an accompaniment of global citizenship.

He further extolled his exemplary statesmanship, patriotism, dedication and loyalty to the Nigerian nation, as exemplified in his years in active diplomatic service and thereafter.

“As the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, he contributed immensely to the dismantling of the apartheid regime and the enthronement of democracy in South-Africa. He played crucial roles in the resolution of political crises in many commonwealth states, brokering peace between the leaders and opposition in countries,” Ngige explained.

