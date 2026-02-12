Shettima Departs Abuja For Addis Ababa, To Represent Tinubu At AnnuAU Summit

.To hold bilateral talks with Africa’s political, business leaders

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday departed the nation’s capital, Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 2026 African Union (AU) Summit.



In a statement issued by Media Assistant to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the AU

Summit, themed “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063,” will focus on advancing continental commitments toward sustainable water management, improved sanitation systems, and the broader development aspirations encapsulated in the AU’s Agenda 2063 framework.



While in Addis Ababa, the Vice President will join other African leaders at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government, as well as the 30th General Assembly, scheduled to hold on February 14 and 15, 2026, respectively.



On the margins of the Summit, Shettima will participate in high-level side events and hold bilateral engagements with political and business leaders aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic, economic, and strategic partnerships across the continent.



The Vice President is accompanied by cabinet ministers and other senior government officials and is expected back in Nigeria at the end of his official engagements in Addis Ababa.