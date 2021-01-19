NERC Set to Hear BEDC’s Petition against Asaba Firm

By Emmanuel Addeh

The Benin Electricity Distribution (BEDC) Plc has kicked against the granting of an operating licence to Asaba Distribution Limited by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Following the petition, NERC, the regulatory agency for the power sector, has fixed today for the hearing of the petition which seeks to stop the release of an independent electricity distribution network licence to the firm.

In a statement confirming the matter and setting out modalities for resolution, NERC stated that the hearing was pursuant to Section 70 (2) of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA).

According to the commission, it was also in line with clause 11 of the NERC Application for Licences Regulations 2010, and section 17 of NERC (Business Rules of the Commission) Regulations (Business Rules) 2006.

It wasn’t clear why the power distributor specifically opposed granting the licence by NERC, but the regulator stated that the petition would be heard and determined by a panel of three commissioners of the commission.

“In compliance with Section 45 of EPSRA and Section 17 of the Business Rules, the Commission has resolved that the petition/objection filed by BEDC against the granting of the application of ADL, shall be heard by a panel of three commissioners as stipulated in section 17 (3) of the Business Rules.

“The petition shall be heard at the commission’s Hearing Room on the 4th Floor of the NERC Headquarters Building, Plot 1387 Cadastral Zone A00, Central Business District, Abuja on Jan. 19, by 10a.m.

“The conduct of the hearing shall be in accordance with the business rules of the commission and further procedural rules relevant to the conduct of hearings as determined by the commission,” NERC stated.

