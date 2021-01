By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Chairman-elect of Bebeji Local Government area of Kano state, Ali Namadi, is dead. He died three days after the Local Government election in the state.

Namadi died after a brief illness, according to a statement by the Publicity Secretary of his campaign team, Ibrahim Adamu Tiga.

He said the deceased died at about 1:00 am on Tuesday at Bebeji General Hospital.

Tiga also said Namadi would be buried on Tuesday morning at Bebeji town.

