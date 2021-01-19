Kano Bans Operation of Viewing, Event Centres

Directs civil servants to stay at home

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State Government has announced the imposition of a fresh ban on the activities of viewing and event centres across the state following increasing COVID-19 cases.

The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who made the revelation in a statement made available to THISDAY in Kano Tuesday, said the measure was part of the decision at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Africa House, Kano on Monday.

He said that all civil servants in the state have also been directed to stay at home pending further instruction.

Garba, however, explained that workers on essential services such as healthcare service providers, fire service, water board, teaching staff, security guards and the media are exempted from the ban.

The commissioner reaffirmed government’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders which included the Ulama to ensuring compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

He also warned that security agents who were part of the stakeholders’ meeting would not hesitate to take stern measures to ensure compliance with the directive.

