Three Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers at a crime scene in Iju-Aga, Ajuwon, Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects reportedly left Lagos State to carry out the robbery operation in Ogun before they were arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.

Oyeyemi said the three suspects, Samuel Sunday, 20; Adeleke Mustapha, 22; and Joel Rotimi, 19, were arrested after a distress call was made to the police.

He said Sunday was a resident of Fagba in Lagos State; Mustapha lives at Ajala area of Lagos State while Rotimi resides at Taju Bello Street Agbado, Ogun State.

Oyeyemi added that the police in Ajuwon received a distress call from residents of the Iju Aga area of Ajuwon at about 1:45 am.

According to him, the police were told that armed hoodlums numbering about six invaded the area and were dispossessing innocent members of the community of their valuables.

He said, “Upon the distress call, the DPO Ajuwon, SP Andrew Akinseye quickly led his men to the area where the hoodlums who took to their heels on sighting policemen were chased and apprehended.

“Recovered from them are a cut-to-size locally made pistol, four Bajaj motorcycles, weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp, two Voters Card and two National Identity cards.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for a discreet investigation.

Oyeyemi said, “He also appealed to members of the public to always make use of the command’s control room numbers which are 08081770416 and 08081770419 whenever in distress for the police to respond swiftly.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

