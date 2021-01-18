No Covid-19 Test Required for Resumption, Says FG

By Kuni Tyessi

The federal government has stated that on no account should schools demand for COVID-19 test as prerequisite for permission of entry into schools.

It said only temperature checks should be carried out on students and any other person crossing any school gate.

In a statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Affairs to the Ministry of Education, Mr. Ben Goong, it said school authorities should desist from asking students or parents to undergo Covid-19 test before they are accepted in their schools.

The statement reads: “No COVID-19 test required for resumption of students. The Federal Ministry of Education says no Covid-19 test is required for returning students to be admitted into their schools.

“Only temperature checks should be carried out on students and any other person crossing any school gate. School authorities should therefore refrain from asking students or parents to undergo Covid-19 test before they are accepted in their schools.”

