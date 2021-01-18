N’Delta Group Resolves to Partner FG on Security, Others

By Sunday Okobi

The people of the Niger Delta have resolved to partner all sincere ethic groups and governments in Nigeria to ensure national security and economic prosperity in the country.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary-General of United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS), Mr. Tony I. Uranta, which was made available to THISDAY yesterday, this position was taken at the end of the 2021 first general cyber-meeting of UNDEDSS, the think-tank and voice of the Niger Delta people.

UNDEDSS maintained that: “Although Nigeria has many challenges and paradoxes, in this new age of a very deadly global plague and a national insecurity crisis that’s threatening both the global and Nigerian economies, UNDEDSS believes that it is in the self-enlightened best interests of all Nigerians that we all work together at this point in time, in sincere cooperation with all other Nigerians to attain sustainable peace, unity and prosperity.”

According to Uranta, “This is not the best of times for any sections of Nigeria to promote isolationism or populism, but that it is rather time for all to pull together towards being a country determined to let justice, equity, and rule of law be its fundamental premises.

“We recognise that there will always be extremists and nihilists seeking to destroy Nigeria, even as we see that the United States still has them regardless of the age of its democracy.

“But we can, and must ensure that good triumphs over evil; and do all we need to see the governments and the people of Nigeria rise up out of this maelstrom to position Nigeria as the great country we have always been destined to be. So help us God!”

UNDEDSS concluded that the region is to this end, “going to stretch forth hands of friendship and partnership to the federal and relevant state governments as well as the peoples of Nigeria, to expedite the restoration of nationwide security, and guarantee better life for all Nigerians.”

