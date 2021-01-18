Insight Redefini Appoints Director

Insight Redefini Group, a member of Troyka Holdings has deployed Sinmisola Hughes-Obisesan to the role of Group Creative Director Insight Redefini, in furtherance of its Power of One initiative.

Formerly playing the role of Creative Director of Leo Burnett Lagos, the redeployment will see Sinmisola Hughes-Obisesan steer the creative operations of the group.

According to a statement, with her vast knowledge across an array of sectors and over 14 years’ experience on a plethora of global and local brands, she had led teams across both agencies to deliver award-winning work in Nigeria and across other international markets for brands such as Pepsi, Heineken, Nivea, Amstel Malta, Cadbury, P&G, Nestlé, Tecno Mobile, AXA Mansard, FCMB, Leadway Assurance and others.

Speaking on her redeployment, Hughes-Obisesan said, “as a creative storyteller, well known for my ability to create deep experiences between brands and consumers, my goal continues to be to create clutter-breaking, impactful content that resonates with today’s digital consumer.

“My driving philosophy is to win consumers, not just to sell or tell, but to build meaningful relationships” she said. In her new position, she joins the group leadership team to drive the ‘Power of One’ and ‘Humankind’ way of working and winning for Clients.

Group CEO, Insight Redefini, Dr. Ken OnyealiIkpe, expressed optimism about the new chapter of the group, as it recently celebrated its 41st anniversary.

“With this new redeployment, we will be elevating our reverence, agility, deep thinking, and magic with the aim of continuing to lead the existing marketing communications landscape and drive continuous innovation.” he said.

He went on to highlight the Power of One approach as “a strategic concept that is driven by a common purpose, a powerful spirit, shared behavior, great character and a relentless focus on clients.”

