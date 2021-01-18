Ecobank Partners Ultima Studios to Support Entrepreneurs

Ecobank Nigeria said it is partnering Ultima Studios on the Lions’ Den TV reality show to support entrepreneurs who have good business ideas but need to raise funds for advancement.

Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, was quoted in a statement to have reiterated Ecobank’s commitment to be the foremost financial institution in the country providing thought leadership within the small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) space and also supporting them with access to financial products and services to succeed. Ecobank is the Lead Sponsor of the TV reality show hitting TV screens in 2021.

Lions’ Den which is being packaged and produced in Nigeria by Ultima Limited, a leading reality television programmes producer in West Africa, is a spinoff of the popular ‘Dragons Den’ and ‘Shark Tank’ in the UK and US respectively. The TV show brings together budding entrepreneurs and innovators with seasoned investors and business leaders to create an avenue where compelling best ideas are supported and funded.

Akinwuntan said he was optimistic that the show would attract the target group including established SMEs seeking seed or expansion capital, aspiring entrepreneurs and young graduates with bright business ideas. He reiterated that the TV show has a proven track record of appealing to both male and female audiences across the globe.

“SMEs and entrepreneurs in the country are looking for a viable partner that will help them build sustainable businesses. Customers have become more discerning, they are not looking for any partner, but the right partner – one that is not just providing financial support but is investing in their growth; this is what Ecobank represents.

“We have been actively supporting SMEs because we recognise them as the engine of growth of any economy. This TV show will further create more entrepreneurs. We are pleased to partner with Ultima Limited who have a pedigree of producing world class programmes such as ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ and ‘Project Fame West Africa’. We believe the target group will embrace the programme and at the end of the day, we will achieve our objectives of supporting small businesses and helping aspiring entrepreneurs in the country realize their dreams.”

