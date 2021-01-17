Rumble in a House as Obasa Sacks Four Aides

After seemingly unending travail after travail, Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has done a bit of ‘house cleaning.’ Perhaps, the year 2021 will bring as few troubles as possible, unlike 2020.

According to recent reports, Obasa fired four of his aides including his Chief of Staff, Saka Fafunmi. The others are Tolani Abati, Chief Press Secretary; Hon. Dayo Famakinwa, Special Adviser on Political Affairs; and Oladimeji Oriyomi, Special Adviser on Research.

Some folks commented that Obasa’s move is not as simple as others claimed as it may affect his media reach, political bridge, among other things.

Perhaps, some political analysts have observed Obasa simply intends to begin 2021 with a fresh team. Others have noted—even though no evidence for it—that Obasa is simply rooting out gaps in his arsenal. The year has only begun, so there is much to come which will shed light on this laying off of heavy-duty staff.

To be sure, the year 2020 was not a bed of roses for Obasa. Such was the burden of the office that there was even a threat of impeachment. So, nobody knows where it stings like the man wearing the crown. Which may have something to do with Fafunmi and co. facing the firing squad—or nothing at all.

