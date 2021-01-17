D’Prince’s JONZING WORLD’s Record Label Unveils Newly signed kid, RUGER

Introducing RUGER, who has officially been unveiled as JONZING WORLD’s newest addition to the family which is made up of Afro Beat Future King REMA & Singer / Music Executive cum label founder D’PRINCE.

Born MICHAEL ADEBAYO, the 21-year-old Lagosian has spent the past few years developing his artistry, with the guidance of the Jonzing World musical incubator and so when he tells you “music is in my blood” he means it.

The Lagosian grew up in a “musical” environment. Whether “dancing to music” with his “mum in the living room” or being introduced to the likes of“Boyz II Men, Rihanna, Beyonce” from his sisters or in car journeys with his “dad playing Bob Marley all the time” and the occasional “street” parties in his local community, RUGER’s life inadvertently revolved around music.

