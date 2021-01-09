Court Dismisses Certificate Forgery Suit against Obaseki

By Alex Enumah

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja on Saturday dismissed a suit of forgery against Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for want of merit.

Justice Mohammed dismissed the suit brought by Obaseki’s former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the grounds that it failed to prove allegations of forgery against Obaseki.

According to the judge, none of the witnesses called by the plaintiffs confirmed ever seeing Obaseki’s original certificate, adding that their failure to visit the University of Ibadan or other relevant educational bodies to verify the authenticity of Obaseki’s certificate was fatal to their case.

Details later….

