Enugu State Celebrates Christian Chukwu’s 70th Birthday

The Enugu State government has congratulated iconic former Nigerian footballer and national coach, Christian Chukwu who clocked 70 years on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Enugu State Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, said that the government and the people of the state are “indeed very proud of the immesurable contributions of this illustrious son of Enugu State to the development of the game of football both locally and internationally”.

Aroh added that “we recall with great delight the numerous contributions of Christian Chukwu to the game of football including leading the Nigerian National team, The Green Eagles, as Captain to win their first ever African Nations Cup in 1980”.

The Information Commissioner pointed out that “Christian Chukwu also had an outstanding career as coach of various national teams, including Nigeria, Kenya and Lebanon.”

He stressed that “his (Chukwu’s) performance at various times as player, coach and manager of Enugu Rangers International FC is indeed unparalleled.

“As we join his family, friends and the entire football family worldwide in celebrating this icon of the game, we beseech the Almighty God to grant him good health of mind and body”, Aroh concluded.

