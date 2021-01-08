Dana Air Takes Delivery of Aircraft

Dana Air has welcomed two of its Boeing aircraft fresh from maintenance overseas. The airline said the arrival of the aircraft came days after another of its aircraft returned to service recently in December.

The Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Obi Mbanuzuo while speaking on the development said, ”Just recently we received one of our aircraft back from maintenance sound while the other is undergoing mandatory checks by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA ) before release.”

”The safety of our guests and crew will continue to take priority in our operations and we will continue to keep our safety standards with zero tolerance for violations irrespective of the situation or circumstance.

”The return of another of our aircraft in late December, helped mitigate the schedule disruptions we experienced recently and we have been able to ferry a good number of our guests to their destinations while working to ensure all round customer satisfaction and schedule reliability for our guests

”We once again acknowledge the frustrations of our guests and wish to use this medium to once again apologise to them for the schedule disruptions experienced some weeks back. We are deeply sorry about it and we are working tirelessly to improve on our known schedule integrity and overall operational efficiency.” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

