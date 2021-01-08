Bauchi Gov Tasks Judiciary on Effective Administration of Criminal Justice

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has charged the judicial arm of the state government to come up with strategies that will ensure effective administration of criminal justice in the state.

The governor, who gave the charge yesterday at the swearing-in ceremony of three newly appointed High Court Judges at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Bauchi, observed that currently, the state required speedy dispensation of justice and timely prosecution of cases in order to discourage the involvement of youths in criminal activities.

He expressed concern over the increased number of crimes in the state, stressing the need for all hands to be on deck towards tackling the menace.

According to Mohammed, “Today marks another milestone in the history of the Bauchi State judiciary in particular and the state in general for the occasion of the swearing-in of the three high court Judges recommended by National Judicial Council (NJC) and approved by my humble self.

“I am an ardent advocate of the rule of law, justice, fair play and independence of the judiciary. That belief drives my commitment to do all that is humanly possible to support the judiciary in terms of appointment of superior court judges such as hiThe governor enjoined the sworn-in high court Judges to discharge the onerous task with the fear of Allah by being justice and fair to all, considering their integrity, reputation and the good name of the state.

He also tasked them to abide strictly to the provision of the law while discharging their official responsibilities as judges by watching their public conduct, utterances, as well as be a role model to the younger generation and remain independent and steadfast.

“I am enjoying a very excellent and cordial working relationship with other arms of the government (the legislature and judiciary), as each arm maintains its independent. We respect one another’s principles of separation of power, and this happened because we have only one common interest, and that is the interest of the state and the desire to develop it,” he said.

On his desire, aspiration and determination to develop the state to a modern one in order to compete favourably with any other state in the country, the governor said he had made it a point of duty to develop both human and capital sector of the state by developing infrastructural facilities, improving transparency and enhancing good governance among others.

Justice Saadu Sambuwal, who spoke on behalf of the sworn-in Judges, expressed gratitude to the governor and the state Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, for finding them worthy of the position, and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The sworn-in high court Judges are Faruk Umar Sarki, Saadu Mohammed Sambuwal, and Muktar Abubakar.

