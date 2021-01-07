TechEconomy.ng Editor Joins AFictF

Peter Oluka, a media practitioner with bias for IT and telecoms reporting, has been appointed as the Executive Director, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) by the African ICT Foundation (AfictF) in Nigeria.

Oluka is a technopreneur, public speaker, speech writer, amongst other public relations interests.

He is the Editor, TechEconomy.ng; Co-founder of Njalo.ng and GrassRoots.ng, online marketplace and news platform, respectively.

He holds PGD (Mass Communications) from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN); HND (Mass Communication) from the Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, Enugu and currently a Master’s Degree (Journalism) candidate at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Speaking on Oluka’s appointment, the Executive Secretary, AFictF, Mr. Emmanuel Bassey said the continent has the potential to benefit from digitalisation in various development domains.

For such development, he said, “it is required for the African states and actors to take measures for a digital future, to facilitate a digital enabling environment, and to enhance learning, discussion, and exchange platforms about the opportunities, engagement, and challenges of digitalization in Africa and the African ICT Foundation playing the leading role in Africa needed a young, passionate and intelligent professional which was found in Peter Oluka.

“It is our belief that Peter with his bias for IT and Telecom reporting and accumulated wealth of experience over the years in Nigeria’s ecosystem will serve as rendezvous for rapid and deepening STEM among our youths and women in rural communities and underserved urban neighborhood in Nigeria and the actualization of the Foundations foremost goal of accelerating ICT penetration in Africa will be archive with ease.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

