NIMC Announces Charges for Card Renewal, Others

Emma Okonji

National Identification Number (NIN) holders are now required to pay N15,000 to correct their dates of birth on the database of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

This was announced by NIMC Regional Coordinator, Mrs Funmi Opesanwo, yesterday at the commission’s office in the Alausa area of Lagos State.

Opesanwo noted that NIN holders are also required to pay a processing fee of N5,000 for card renewal or card replacement as well as an address modification fee of N500.

The regional coordinator noted that NIN enrolment is free but there are fees attached to card renewal, correction of date of birth, change of address and should not be interpreted as payment for NIN registration.

“For the date of birth correction, there is a processing fee of N15,000. For card renewal or card replacement, there is a processing fee of N5,000. For the modification of address or name, it is N500. So, people misconstrue this to mean that in NIMC they are asking them to pay money. No, those are for services”, Opesanwo stated.

The NIMC official noted that the fees are payable to the Treasury Single Account of the federal government.

“For correction of date of birth, it is N15,000 and it is payable to the TSA”, she added.

The federal government had said telcos subscribers with NIN have January 19 as a deadline to link their NIN with their SIM cards while subscribers without NIN have until February 9 to do so.

