Niger Gov Seeks Private Investors for Bobi Grazing Reserve

Says Govt Will Provide Adequate Security

By Laleye Dipo

Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani has invited more private investors to invest in the Bobi grazing reserve in the Mariga/Mashegu local government areas of the state assuring the potential investors of the safety of their investments.

The Governor made the call on Monday when he led members of his Executive and other top government officials council on a working visit to the grazing reserve.

The Central Bank of Nigeria and some dairy factories in the country have already signalled intention to partner with the government by investing in the grazing reserve but Governor Bello insists that there is more land to sell to herders within and from outside the state.

Speaking at the reserve, Governor Bello declared: “We can start making money from the pasture here. We have too much pasture available now. The pasture we have now will be able to feed 9000 cows and in the grazing reserve, we do not have up to 2000 cows yet.

“This means we have more than enough pasture and going forward in the scheme, we will be selling off the excess pasture to any investor from any part of the country and the world”

Bello allayed the fears of the investors about the security of their investments saying government has put the necessary machinery in place to secure lives and property of the people and herds in the reserve.

“We will do whatever it takes to secure this place. I am committed and determined to do whatever it takes to ensure that investments here are secured both on the government and private sector sides.

“In all, we are doing our best to protect and secure this entire area and we will get to it

Bello said as part of the security measures put in place he had directed the local herdsmen to be extra vigilant and not allow strange elements to infiltrate them.

The Consultant of the project who is also the Emir of Muri in Adamawa State, Alhaji Abbas Tafida, who conducted the Governor and members of his cabinet round the reserve said currently the amount being charged to feed a cow is N125 per day while a ram is fed with N10 per day adding that this would enable the cows to produce 1000 liters worth of milk every day.

Tafida disclosed that at least 1000 herders were expected to bring in five cows each for insemination which he said will increase the number of cows in the reserve..

