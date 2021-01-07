Gunmen Kidnap Couple, One Other in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

Suspected kidnappers late last Tuesday abducted a couple and one other person in two separate incidents in Uso community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A source disclosed that the couple, who were travelling on Owo-Akure highway with their three children, were abducted by gunmen, who left the children by the roadside with their parent’s car.

The source added that after the couple had been led into the bush, the children who were left stranded beside their parent’s locked car, went to the police station in the town and reported the matter.

In the second incident, a resident of Uso community, Olatunbosun Johnson, was kidnapped in a farm within the community.

It was gathered that Johnson had gone out along with four other persons in search of sand to fill the foundation of a building when the gunmen struck.

A family source said while three of the men who went to the farm escaped, Johnson and one of the labourers were unlucky, as the gunmen held them hostage. The source added that the abductors later released the labourer, who happened to be a Hausa man.

He disclosed that the incident was reported to the police, as a team of Amotekun Corps, police and the military combed the forest in search of the victims.

The source disclosed that one Muhammed Aliu was arrested in the bush and handed over to the police, who have been investigating the suspect.

According to him, “The Hausa man was released; while the kidnappers demanded N5millon as ransom from the family, however, the kidnappers change their minds late on Tuesday evening after the family told them that the N5million was ready, and increased the ransom to N10millon.

“We pleaded with them but they remained adamant, threatening to kill the young man if the family failed to produce N10million ransom within 24 hours.”

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Tee Leo Ikoro, said men from the state police command had been combing the area to ensure the release of the victims.

He confirmed that the couple were abducted last Tuesday, while their abductors left their children behind, adding that the state command swung into action immediately the kidnap case was reported.

