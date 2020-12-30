FCTA to Domesticate FG’s e-Government Master Plan

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it will align the automation and digitisation of its activities and work plan with the National e-Government Master Plan in the FCT in 2021.

The FCTA also pledged to improve efficiency and transparency of public service administration.

The Acting Director of FCTA Reform Coordination and Service Improvement (RC&SI) Department, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, revealed this at the unveiling of the department’s 2021 work plan.

She stated that the department would embark on the domestication of federal government’s score-card for websites of FCTA and agencies under it in the month of February 2021.

Ahmadu, described the scorecard as an important index metric that the national e-government master plan has employed for determining the Nigerian e-government status, stressing that the scorecard was aimed at entrenching transparency and improvement in the delivery of services to the residents of FCT by improving timely and unrestricted access to government information.

She added that the project would also involve sensitisation workshop on e-government master plan, skill gap assessment and measurement, capacity building on digital literacy and e-government index ranking.

The department’s work plan for the month of March would enhance skill of the administration by providing training programmes and development opportunities that expand staff capabilities, minimise skill gaps, adding that improved staff engagement, increased residents satisfaction and optimised staff productivity would also be given the desired attention.

Other plans lined up for the months of April, May, June and July include to work with Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) to reintroduce mentoring and succession plan in the FCT Administration, work with BPSR to deploy Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for all agencies in FCTA, organise workshop on the use of new media to improve information management in the FCTA and round table discussion on Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to support FCTA respectively.

She indicated that in August 2021, the department intends to join BPSR advocacy on Basic Health Care Fund Domestication (BHCPF) implementation plan in FCTA that would assist the administration to benefit from the fund to uplift the standard and condition of Primary Health Care Centres in the FCT, while the department would in September organise workshop on ESP as it relates to the administration.

She stressed that the ESP aims to mitigate the effects of deep recession, while ensuring social stability and addressing long-standing economic vulnerabilities as envisaged in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

She also stated that during the month of October, November and December, 2021 the department would engage public and private sectoral value chain for FCTA under the ESP, organise workshop on change management for staff and workshop on accessing interventions under the ESP and overview of progress made during the year respectively.

