1,000 Jobs: Submit Your Applications, Says Enugu Govt

Following the recent announcement on recruitment of 500 Traffic Officers and 500 Forest Guards by the Enugu State Government, the state Head of Service, Ken Chukwuegbo, has reiterated that all interested candidates who meet the requisite requirements should submit their written applications to the Office of the Head of Service, Enugu, or online via https://bit.ly/ohosenugu, on or before Monday, January 14, 2021.

In a statement, the Head of Service said that the clarification became imperative in order to ensure that all applicants were guided properly in strict adherence to the laid down procedures for the recruitment. The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in line with its avowed commitment towards job creation and youth empowerment, recently approved the employment of additional 1,000 youths between the age of 18-35, to work as Traffic Officers and Forest Guards.

The applicants, according to a public service announcement signed by the Head of Service, Chukwuegbo, must possess a minimum of Senior Secondary School Certificate and must be indigenes of Enugu State.

