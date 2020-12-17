Python Nigeria Community Moves to Connect Industry

By Nosa Alekhuogie

The Python Nigeria Community is seeking to connect with industry in Nigeria to showcase its deep talent and skills. Python Nigeria is a 5,000-plus member, non-profit association, and a member of the Python Software Foundation (PSF). The PSF holds the intellectual property rights on the Python programming language.

This was disclosed by the Chairperson of the Python Nigeria Community, Pius Okigbo Jr., at the plenary of its first PyConNigeria 2020, which was a two-daynvirtual conference that ended December 9, 2020. The conference theme was ‘Bridging the Sustainability Development Gap: Developing Sustainable Solution in a Post COVID-19 era’.

According to Okigbo, connecting and linking the community to industry represents a sustainable development approach to create value-added solutions that ultimately will lead to increased job opportunities and wealth creation.

“This year’s programme has been deliberately designed and packaged with the intent to connect our community to industry, share trending and innovative ideas, find ways to inspire our youth and celebrate our talent,” he said.

Okigbo, who is a former President of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), said programme attracted powerhouse corporations and foundations like MTN, UBA Foundation, KPMG, Africa Fintech Foundry and the Tony Elumelu Foundation, who sponsored and partnered with the PyCon Nigeria 2020 virtual conference.

Chairperson of the PSF, Lorena Mesa, in her keynote address highlighted what the Foundation was doing to connect communities, especially in Africa.

According to her, “the Foundation as part of its mission is to promote, protect, and advance the Python programming language to continue to develop programming skills and software development capacity in Africa.”

She said the Foundation would continue to support and facilitate the growth of a diverse and inclusive community of Python programmers that are being spearheaded by local groups, individuals and initiatives working at grassroots level across Africa.

Executive Director at PSF, Ewa Jadlowska, in her presentation, highlighted the massive impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on their revenue in 2020.

Guido van Rossum, the creator of the python programming language 29 years ago, in his welcome address expressed delight in being part of the PyCon Nigeria 2020 conference. Microsoft Corporation, in a recent press statement, announced that Guido van Rossum had “unretired” to join the Microsoft Developer Division, “in its committed effort to contribute to and grow with the Python community.”

