Police Rescue 29 Victims of Human Trafficking in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

No fewer than 29 victims of human trafficking, including children have been rescued by the Katsina State Police Command at Unguwar Jummai village in Mai’addua Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command, Gambo Isah, in a statement yesterday, said the victims were intercepted at the border town while on transit from the southern part of Nigeria to Libya, Algeria and Turkey.

Isah, a Superintendent of Police said: “On 11/12/2020 at about 23:00hrs, the command succeeded in rescuing 29 persons, comprising 22 females and five male, and two children, all victims of human trafficking on transit from the southern part of Nigeria to Libya, Algeria and Turkey respectively.

“Victims were intercepted at Unguwar Jummai village, Mai’addua LGA of Katsina State, a border town with Niger Republic”.

He explained that investigation was ongoing with a view to unravel the circumstances behind the nefarious act and apprehend the traffickers.

In a related development, the command in collaboration with local vigilante has nabbed one Abdullahi Ibrahim, alias Danda, a suspected notorious bandit terrorising Safana and Batsari Local Government Areas.

The suspected bandits, according to Isah, was arrested in Malabo village of Safana Local Government with one AK-47 rifle and seven rustled cows.

He said: “In the course of investigation, one AK47 rifle and seven rustled cows were recovered in his possession. Suspect is assisting the police in our investigation. Investigation is ongoing”.

