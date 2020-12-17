Ignore Ojezua’s Tirade, Political Double-dealing, APC Chieftain Urges Gov Buni

By Adibe Emenyonu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr. John Mayaki, has appealed to the Governor of Yobe State, who is the National Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC, Mai-Mala Buni, to ignore the tirades of the former state Chairman, Mr. Anselm Ojezua, saying he was a political double-dealer who could not be trusted.

Ojezua had last week criticised the leadership of Buni and members of his Caretaker Committee and the Extra Ordinary Congress Committee for allegedly failing to deliver on their mandate.

The former Edo State APC chairman, who was reacting on the decision of the APC National Executive Council (NEC) to dissolve the organs of the party last week, said: “They are one year behind in trying to resolve the issues in the party as far as I am concerned. They were given six months to carry out an assignment, what have they achieved in six months?”

While reacting, however, Mayaki dismissed Ojezua’s diatribe against the national leadership of the APC, saying: “Ojezua undermined the party in the state and the robust efforts and achievements of the Buni’s leadership. As a mole planted to destroy the party, he took the party to court while claiming leadership and running a parallel secretariat funded by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to undermine the authority of the party and the instructions of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

According to Mayaki, “Ojezua never supported the candidature of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the state governorship election, and even when the party’s flag was handed to our candidate by President Buhari, and supported by the national leadership of the party, Ojezua continued his support for the candidate of the opposition party, an attempt to undermine the task of the Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Congress Committee of the APC.

“Rather than build, he invested resources, efforts and energy to fragment the party. Rather than consolidate, Ojezua relentlessly weakened and undermined the arduous task of the Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

“Evidently, on December 2, 2020, during the swearing-in ceremony of a PDP chieftain as the Secretary to the State Government in Benin-city, Ojezua, who paraded himself as Edo State APC chairman, was seen in a group photograph as released by the PDP-led government in what signifies that ‘all wasn’t well’ with his own party, and this has attracted negative reactions with a lot of party faithful being disappointed in his political debauchery and systematic attempts to annihilate the APC and possibly fuse it into the PDP in the state.

“Therefore, Your Excellency (Governor Buni), we believe in your leadership to not only reorganise and reposition the party, but to also flush out the moles and saboteurs within us because they owe their allegiance to their paymasters in other political parties. We thank you for restoring orderliness in our dear party in the state by installing a purposeful leadership under Col. David Imuse (rtd), who is already galvanising our members and developing a clear roadmap to strengthen the party.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

