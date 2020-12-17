House Okays N162bn Budget for NCC

By Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives yesterday approved N162.066 billion budget for Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to cover the proposed capital expenditure, special projects and other cost of the commission during the fiscal year 2021.

The approval followed the consideration of the report by the House Committee on Telecommunications at the plenary.

According to the report, out of the total sum of N162.066 billion, N61.540 billion is for Recurrent Expenditure, N17. 031 billion is for Capital Expenditure, N34.493 billion is for Special Projects while the sum of N7 billion is for transfer to the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF).

Also N42.001 billion will be transferred to the Federal Government of Nigeria and N13.204 billion is for the Budget of the USPF.

The report presented by Chairman of the committee, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi read: ‘’issue from the Statutory Revenue Fund of the Nigerian Communications Commission, the total sum of N162,066,931,000 of which the sum of N61,540,960, 000 is for Recurrent Expenditure, the sum of N17,031,099, 000 is for Capital Expenditure, the sum of N34,493,333, 000 is for Special Projects while the sum of N7, 000, 000, 000 is for transfer to the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) N42,001,539,000 will be transferred to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“And the sum of N13,204,237,128 is for the Budget of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) for the period ending on 31 December, 2021”.

Meanwhile, at the plenary also, the House adopted two motions calling for restoration of two state constituencies from Ushongo and Guma Federal Constituencies of Benue State. And for an intervention in the on-going recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The motions were sponsored by Hon. Robert Tyough, Hon. Mzondu Benjamin and Hon. Hafiz Ibrahim Kawu respectively.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

