There’s Nothing Better Than Securing Lives, Lawan Tells FG

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged the federal government to prioritise the safety of Nigerians.

He said the National Assembly would continue to engage the Executive arm of government until appropriate action is taken to address the growing insecurity in parts of the country.

Lawan stated this in his concluding remark on a motion considered during plenary yesterday into the recent kidnapping of students at the Government Science School, Kankara, Katsina State.

This was contained in a press statement by Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, Ezrel Tabiowo, titled ‘Insecurity: N’Assembly will continue to engage Executive until… – Senate President ‘ on Tuesday.

The statement quoted the Senate President as saying, “There’s nothing more important for the government to do than securing the lives of citizens of this country and at all times.

“As a parliament, we should never get tired of talking about issues that affect our people. We have our own limitations because of the structure of how governance must be carried out, but we must never get tired of reporting what is happening to our people.

“I believe that we should think outside the box. What are those new things that we need to say to bring everybody to the table for the kind of action we believe in the Senate and, indeed the National Assembly, that should be taken.

“We are part of government, but we have a specialized function, and all these things that we appear to be worried about that nothing has been done is because of the function that we have been appropriated to by the Constitution. But it doesn’t mean we are wasting our time.

“We should continue to engage with the Executive arm of government until the appropriate actions are taken, because that is what we are expected to do as a parliament.”

