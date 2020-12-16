THE APO-KARSHI ROAD PROJECT IN FCT

I write to remind the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Musa Bello, on the above subject matter. He should please come to our rescue. The gridlock on Abuja-Keffi road is no longer news; commuters spend hours to get to their offices. This is a journey that ordinarily will not last up to 10 minutes from Nyanya to AYA, but because of the number of cars, people pass through hell to access Abuja. It is even worse on Monday(s). The minister should use his good offices to address this menace.

Driving from Karshi to AYA has become a nightmare when there is a by-pass that would have been a smooth ride if completed. What has been the condition of Apo -Karshi road? I remember when the minister came on board, he assured the residents that the project was 50% completed. What would have caused this tormenting delay now? He also reiterated his total commitment towards the completion of the Apo -Karshi road as well as other projects within the satellite towns with the aim of alleviating the sufferings of the masses in the areas. Please permit me to use this medium to inform him of the trauma the masses in that axis are going through.

The secretary, satellite towns development (STDD), Tanko Yamawo even assured newsmen that the administration absolutely has the interest of the masses at heart and has not in any way neglected the road. Where is the interest NOW? He said then: “We are all humans and we will be very happy to complete the project,” disclosing that the Apo-Karshi project is still on-going. He added that the Karshi -Apo project is 13.125km long while the asphaltic surface is 7.95km, and formation level competed was at 10.825km. What a promise!

Maintaining that the FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello is very much aware of the importance of the road, the secretary said: “The project may have taken a little bit longer not because of neglect but due to some technical issues that came up some time ago but has been resolved long before now.” Please Sir, use your good offices to find out from them why the problem persists and had been resolved. Why this prolonged neglect when they even assured the masses that the contractors are back to work? The minister should please try as much as possible to fulfil his promise because time is running out.

Rita Okwuchi Wilcox,

ritauwaks@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

