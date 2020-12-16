Invest Massively in Technology to Boost Education, Govts Told

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Chief Executive Officer of an insurance company, AXA Mansard Health, Mr. Tope Adeniyi, has advised governments at all levels to improve the standard of teaching and learning in the country by investing massively in technology, if the country intends to be globally competitive.

Adeniyi gave the advise at the valedictory service and graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, Queen’s College, Lagos, with the theme ‘Achieving Greatness against all Odds’.

Adeniyi, who was the guest speaker, said the world is moving at a fast rate with technology and Nigeria cannot afford to lag behind, especially in the area of accelerated development.

”We are raising 21st century children and there is need for them all to be empowered with technology-driven platforms that will enable them to learn effectively.

”Look at what happened during the peak of the pandemic in the country. We were practically almost being overwhelmed applying technology to carry on with life generally because most of life’s endeavours was carried out through technology.

”So governments need to step up in making our education system, particularly in all our federal schools to be technology driven.

”These children are going to be facing global challenges where their counterparts the world over are all technologically savvy, as they keep learning through such platforms,” he said.

He noted that given the right orientation on technology, secondary school students should be writing programmes, if equipped with laptops and other internet devices.

Adeniyi added that students should be able to bring to bear their innovative instinct while still in secondary school, so that by the time they proceed to the university, they would be already creating solutions to life’s challenges.

”This will help us to accelerate in our quest for national development, research and findings, and it will also help us to compete globally,” he said.

Admonishing the graduands, he urged them to imbibe only principles that would enhance their success.

”As you graduate today, you all must have it at the back of your minds that whatever you have learnt must be useful to meet the needs of tomorrow. So, it is not just about learning to pass examinations, but to apply it to serve mankind.

”You must also be able to dispose yourselves to critical thinking. You must constantly be thinking challenges of the existing system and strive to come up with lasting solutions to add value to the lives of the citizens.

”You must also strive to develop mental toughness wherever you find yourselves, show respect to others and above all strive to stay righteous, as it is profitable,” he charged the girls.

In her remarks, the Principal of the college, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye said the school has been sustaining excellence in girl-child education since its establishment in 1927, and has laid a foundation of hard work and excellence in character and academics for its students, which have been displayed in the several success stories recorded over the years.

”I feel extremely delighted that God has made it possible for us all to witness this day, despite the challenges that happened in the course of the year, the pandemic, the protest and a host of others.

”Today, we are graduating a total of 663 girls and it is a thing of joy to witness the occasion, despite all the odds.

”These girls have what it takes to surmount all odds and I want them to remain focused and determined wherever they may find themselves.”

Yakubu-Oyinloye she thanked the federal government for providing the platforms the school operated upon, adding, “the recent approval of a new welfare package for teachers and the extension of service years is very commendable.

”We are indeed very grateful for the gesture and hope for more of these.”

The principal also appealed to the federal government to prevail in the National Examinations Council (NECO), to expedite action in conducting its examination on some of the subjects that could not be taken due to the recent nationwide #EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlooms.

”Our students still have a couple of outstanding papers left and we want to plead with NECO to urgently do something about it so as to facilitate the students’ placements into tertiary institutions of their choice.”

She advised the graduating students to always remember that they can be anything they want to be.

”Aim to be the best at your chosen profession or career, develop your talents, skills, and potential to the fullest, for you have what it takes.”

In his goodwill message, the Principal, King’s College, Lagos, Mr. Andrew Agada, urged the girls to be good ambassadors of their alma mater and always strive to be role models to other girls.

He congratulated them for pushing through the boundaries, irrespective of all the obstacles in the course of the year.

