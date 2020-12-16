Insecurity: Change Your Strategy, Tinubu Advises Military

Michael Olugbode

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has called on the Nigerian military to change its strategy in a bid for Nigeria to overcome its security challenges.

A statement quoted the former Governor of Lagos State as saying this when he visited Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in Maiduguri on Monday.

In the statement titled, ‘Boko Haram: Tinubu visits Zulum, wants military to change strategy’, Tinubu said killings by the terrorists are “cruder”.

He was quoted as saying, “We have been on this (Boko Haram) for some time. We have seen the reaction of the federal government, we have seen the reaction of the armed forces, this is no longer conventional warfare, this is more tactical, more reason, cruder. In such a situation, what we do is to replan our strategy. We have seen the governor’s life has been attacked more than one occasion in an effort to eliminate him but Allah is mighty, he has protected and will continue to protect you.”

Tinubu, who was on a sympathy visit to the Governor over the killing of farmers by Boko Haram insurgents, added that under insurgency governance would hardly excel.

“You can’t concentrate, become innovative, and excel if you have to make educational development in fear. We saw people who have endured so much agony, denial, brutality decided to run to their farms to develop means of livelihood not only for themselves but for all of us, at the end they were slaughtered. That’s not religion, it is not in our religion (Islam), it is not in Christianity either, it is an act of wickedness,” Tinubu added.

Zulum, in his response, appreciated the “special visit” by the national leader of the APC.

Zulum reiterated the commitment of his administration to doing whatever it can, towards protecting the lives and property of the Borno people.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

