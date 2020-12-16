Federal Poly, Bauchi Matriculates 6,559 Students

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi has matriculated a total of 6,559 students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Giving a breakdown at the matriculation ceremony recently, the Rector, Sanusi Gumau said a total of 9,910 applications were received by the polytechnic, 9,654 students were admitted, while 6,559 were registered having met the requirements.

Providing a further breakdown of the classes of the matriculated students, the rector said 950 were for diploma, 3,125 for National Diploma, 2421 for Higher National Diploma and 93 for IJMB.

He said the ceremony was scheduled by the Academic Board of the polytechnic to hold in April, 2020, but could not hold due to the Corona virus pandemic that forced schools to close all academic exercises.

“The management in collaboration with the Academic Board reopened the institution after meeting up with the COVID-19 protocols set by the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education,” he said.

While advising the new students to work hard to make their parents and guidance who spent their money on them proud of them at graduation, he assured them of adequate facilities for a conducive learning environment.

“During the COVID-19 outbreak, we remodelled the Polycon Block D building, former ICT MIS Block, block of female hostel, Ge Oknerator House and Block AB building,” he said.

The rector said the polytechnic has been granted approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to run nine degree courses in affiliation with the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

“We currently have more than five of our staff who have completed their PhDs and have returned to class, while about 14 others are pursuing their PhDs. Over 30 others are at the various level of M.Sc programmes locally and abroad,” he said

The rector thanked the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for providing the resources to develop its staff and for providing more facilities in the polytechnic.

