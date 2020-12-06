Owerri NBA Secretary Calls for Probe of into Killing of Innocent Man

The Secretary of the Owerri branch of NBA, Chinedu Agu has called for investigation into the killing of a men who was allegedly shot dead by the police in Owerri yesterday.

In a statement, Agu said when he received an alarm that a certain lawyer was shot dead and was at the Accident and Emergency Ward of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, he hurried down to the hospital to identify the said lawyer.

According to him, the deceased though had NBA sticker in his car, a Toyota Camry with no WER 212 SQ, was not a lawyer.

He gave the name of the deceased as Oguzie Nmezi.

The NBA statement read: “He was driving along Umuaka/Orodo road and was shot by Policemen of the Stop and Search Squad. The police drove in Hilux.

“On realising that they have shot the deceased, the police took flight, abandoning the deceased in the pool of his own blood inside his car. “The deceased, a native of Amucha in Njaba, L.G.A., Imo State, left home (Amucha) this morning enroute Owerri for a wedding before he met his untimely death in the hands of trigger-happy policemen this morning.

“As at the time of typing this report, the deceased, whose family members believed was still alive, still lay in his car unattended by the hospital staff.

“It took some angry agitation by youths and sympathisers who came thirty minutes after my arrival for the bulky man to be stretchered into the Emergency Ward from his blood-drenched car. “I can confidently confirm to you that the deceased was not a lawyer, though had an NBA sticker on his front and rear car windshields.

“While the tardy, laissez-faire, callous attitude of the hospital Staff in the Accident/Emergency Ward of FMC Owerri is condemnable, I humbly call on the Human Rights Committee of the NBA Owerri to rise up to the occasion in ensuring that the culprits of this heinous act are unearthed and brought to book.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

