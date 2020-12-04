The Return of Nigerian Idol

‘Tis the season for singing as MultiChoice Nigeria recently disclosed that it is bringing back the popular music reality show, Nigerian Idol. It is the latest music reality show to announce a comeback in a very challenging year.

“Nigeria is at the heart of music excellence and we are excited to announce that Nigerian Idol is officially back,” said Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, adding that “talent development and giving our subscribers superior content that they can relate to and engage with” has always been a priority.

Known for producing some of the best musical talents in the country like Timi Dakolo, Omawumi, Nigerian Idol after a five-year hiatus will be discovering more talents in the upcoming sixth season.

The show will kick off with an online audition which is already in progress. Interested participants must be between the age of 16 and 30 and are expected to submit a 30-second video of them singing on Africa Magic’s website. The audition will be open for a limited time.

