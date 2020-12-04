Michael Adesanya’s Debut Memoir, Adéwálé: My Mother’s Son Set for Release

Mary Nnah

TweakCentric Solutions Limited has announced the publication of Stanford GSB alumnus and Africa MBA Fellow, Michael Adesanya’s debut memoir, “Adewale: My Mother’s Son”. Set to be released on Thursday, December 10, 2020, Adewale: My Mother’s Son is an inspiring account of the life of the author.

“Adéwálé: My Mother’s Son” chronicles Michael’s life from pre-inception against the background of his one-of-a-kind mother, Ìyá Wálé who strives hard through life’s travails with her quest for success in spite of the multitude of challenges.

According to Gbenga Awomodu, Managing Partner at TweakCentric Solutions, “Michael Adesanya’s debut is a very inspiring account of a resilient mother and the boys she birthed and groomed into significance. It is a classic Nigerian story of hope and victory against all odds.”

The memoir brings to life the inevitable role of a mother’s sacrifice, and the successful young man Michael has become is not far-fetched from his childhood zeal and staying power.

Michael’s story relays emphasis on hope and the will to forge ahead without the means being present. He appraises Ìyá Wálé, from the beginning to the end, as the hero without cape or superpower but bountiful, unquenchable love.

Michael, in a candid and vulnerable manner, shares the mistakes and the remake of his mother’s steps in life. These experiences resound hope for every woman who is at the verge of giving up. From poverty to pain, disappointment, to the absence of a father figure to true forgiveness, he touches every aspect of the lows.

Through Michael’s lens, the communal lifestyle of his hometown in Sagamu, Ogun State is highlighted even as he makes a case for further socioeconomic development. This he regards as a step in the right direction till the country becomes a better place.

Michael Adesanya’s debut memoir is an excellent gift to every young person who is about to give up or be complacent with their present situation.

A first-class graduate of Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos, Michael Adesanya is currently building sustainable retail solutions for Africa. He is the co-founder of Suplias, where thousands of retail outlets in Africa connect directly with consumer goods manufacturers through a mobile app.

He has worked in reputable companies such as Accenture, P&G, Gap Inc., Jumia Nigeria, Pomelo Fashion, and Pepsico.

Michael Adesanya’s memoir will be available in stores from December 10, 2020.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

