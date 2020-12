Goddy Egene

Shareholders of ABC Transport Plc have approved the injection of additional capital of N1.4 billion into its operations. The capital would be raised through right issue and bond from existing shareholders and the open market.

The approval was given by the shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company that took place on November 27, 2020, in Owerri, Imo State.

