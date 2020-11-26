House Minority Caucus, PDP Celebrate Atiku at 74

By Chuks Okocha and Udora Orizu

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

The minority caucus in a statement signed by its leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, described Atiku as an extraordinary personality, courageous leader and untiring patriot, whose sacrifices and dedication towards the unity, stability and development of the nation are valued across all the divides.

The lawmakers prayed to God to grant him more wisdom as he continues in his service to the nation.

The Caucus said, ‘’Indeed, Atiku Abubakar has distinguished himself as a detribalized Nigerian, a unifier and quintessential democrat, who has remained undeterred in his quest for justice, equity as well as respect for rule of law and principle of federal character, as sin qua non for a virile, stable and prosperous Nigeria, in keeping with the visions of our finding fathers.

‘’His candidature as the presidential candidate of our great party, the PDP, in the 2019 general election remains an undisputed demonstration of the ability of Nigerians, across board, to unite in pursuit of their aspiration for a better country.”

“Despite the challenges, Atiku Abubakar has continued to demonstrate his love for the nation through his wise counsel and contributions on ways to revamp our economy and secure our nation at this critical time.’’

The PDP also yesterday congratulated Atiku as he attained the milestone age of 74 years.

The PDP said that Atiku is an outstanding nationalist, a vital national democratic icon and one of the foremost leading lights of our nation.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said that Atiku remains a remarkable leader who embodies the nation’s collective quest for national cohesion, equity and justice, political stability, constitutional order, true federalism, economic empowerment, particularly for the youths, free market economy as well as wealth creation for a prosperous nation, in line with the manifesto of the party.