OPEC Greets Former NNPC GMD, Obaseki at 75

By Emmanuel Addeh

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has felicitated with a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Jackson Gaius-Obaseki, on his 75th birthday.

In a letter personally signed by the OPEC Secretary General, Dr Sanusi Barkindo, the organisation described Gaius-Obaseki as a reformer who led the national oil company from the front.

“On the occasion of your 75th birthday or what some call a platinum celebration, | would like to take the opportunity to congratulate you, not only on this milestone birthday, but also on your outstanding career and accomplishments.

“Your resumé is one to be extremely proud of, covering a plethora of leadership roles in Nigeria and ones that have been recognised and honoured nationally and internationally.

“It is a list that resembles a ’who’s who’ of major Nigerian oil and gas industry companies and positions, including MD of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), Group General Manager of Crude Oil Marketing NNPC HQ, Chairman of Brass LNG, Chairman of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC),” Barkindo noted.

The OPEC boss noted that as an employee of the NNPC under Gaius-Obaseki, the former NNPC GMD did everything to ensure that the entire staff, including him (Barkindo) understood the new direction of the corporation at the time.

“I personally recall your eventful and memorable tenure as GMD of the NNPC, your reformist agenda, the reengineering of the group and your commitment to ensuring that NNPC staff, of which I was one, understood the need and direction of the changes you were implementing.

“ You led from the front, raised the profile of the group and left an indelible mark, with NNPC becoming the largest state-run enterprise in Africa.

“Over the years, you have always conducted and acquitted yourself with great integrity, decency and humility, upholding the highest ethical standards. In both words and deeds, you have delivered for the country we both love, our home, Nigeria,” Barkindo wrote.