Lawyer Dumps Maina, Applies to Quit Case

A lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, engaged by fleeing ex-Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abulrasheed Maina, in his ongoing trial for money laundering, has applied to quit the case.

Adedipe, who is representing Maina’s company – Common Input Property and Investment Ltd – told a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, at the resumption of proceedings in the case, that he has filed a notice, indicating his intention to withdraw from further representing his client.

The lawyer, who said his brief has not been perfected (he has not been paid by his client), apologised to the court for being absent from proceedings during some of the recent adjournments. Ruling, Justice Okon Abang, who on the previous day, held that, by being absent in court, Adedipe had abandoned proceedings, noted that the notice the lawyer claimed to have filed was not in the court’s file.