…Invade ABU, Kidnap Member of Staff

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A member of staff of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has been abducted by gunmen.

The incident, according to a statement by the university’s Director, Public Affairs Directorate, Malam Auwalu Umar, took place at about 12:50 am yesterday.

According to Umar, the kidnappers invaded the residence of a staff member of the University on Sardauna Crescent, Area BZ, Main Campus, Samaru, Zaria.

He said bandits “went away the staff along with his wife and daughter” adding that “the University Security Division quickly informed the operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team that advanced to the scene following the distress call.”

According to the statement, “there was an exchange of fire between the kidnappers and the mobile police operatives.

“When it was clear that they would be overpowered, the kidnappers ran into the bush along with the victims.

“As the police went after them up to Kasuwar Da’a village bordering the university, the kidnappers then released the wife and the daughter and went away with the husband.

“Some empty shells were recovered from the scene.

The Inspector General of Police and other security agencies, as well as all relevant government establishments have been duly informed of the unfortunate incident.

“The Vice-Chancellor urges the university community to remain calm and vigilant to avoid the recurrence of the incident”.

About two weeks ago, bandits invaded the staff quarters of the Kaduna state-owned Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, and abducted a lecturer and two children