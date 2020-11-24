Gbajabiamila Blames Dysfunctional LG System for Insecurity in Nigeria

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said the insecurity ravaging the country presently is partly because the local governments in the country are not functioning very well.

The Speaker, who was represented by his Deputy, Idris Wase, stated this during the opening ceremony of the leadership master class training for councillors in Etinam federal constituency in Abuja, organised by Hon. Onofiok Luke.

He said: “Part of the insecurity that we have today is due to the local government not functioning very well. I think we started getting it wrong from 2003, when we took election of local government back to the states. For me, I don’t believe that that’s the right procedure. And if you want true democratic setting, they can do the nitty-gritty for what’s called an Assembly, checks and balances.

‘’I want to thank Hon. Luke Onofiok for the foresight in organising this training, and I believe it should be so for every leader who truly means well for the country. If we truly want to represent the people, this is very important. I appeal to our own colleagues to adopt this model, as this will help build Nigeria. Our business here is good governance, and that’s the capacity I want to see in you all. You should translate it to a greater Nigeria.’’

On his part, Onfiok opined that only those who would demonstrate thoughtful leadership will be winners in the next phase of the Nigeria’s economy occasioned by the second recession.

He said the leadership required to tackle the economic woes that would come with recession transcends politics.

The lawmaker stated that the shocks and dislocation of the global financial crisis are leading Nigerians and citizens of other countries into a post-COVID-19 world of radical change on all fronts.