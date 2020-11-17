Orjiako: Seplat Imo Gas Plant Nears Completion

By Amby Uneze

Seplat Petroleum Development Company has disclosed that its multi-billion naira gas plant at Assah, in Ohaji/Egbema Council area of Imo State is expected to be completed within the last quarter of 2021.

According to the Chairman of the company, Dr. ABC Orjiako, the project has already reached advanced stage of execution.

Receiving Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma who undertook a facility tour to the project, Orjiako said: “It is all about energy transition and energy solution and it is not the first project in the country because we had already built one in Sapele, Delta state for the development of this country and for its transformation.”

Specifically, he said the project provides energy solution and about 30 per cent of gas supply in the country, adding that energy was central to development.

Orjiako gave assurance that the project when completed would create jobs, entrepreneurship and special empowerment for the people.

The Seplat chairman who commended Uzodinma for his support to the company said a mode for community engagement had already been put in place just as money and good relations are being applied to address the challenge of employment.

“We create prosperity in the land and the environment is a very important thing hence we speak about class environment,” he stated.

Shedding more light on the benefits derivable from the project Ojiako added that it would promote the ability of the benefitting community to learn how to provide cooking fuel in their homes which is cheaper than fire wood, stressing that “when you do this, you protect our environment and it makes you to enjoy a cleaner environment”.

Uzodinma, in his remarks described the project as paramount to both the state and the federal government even as he denounced the discriminatory and segregational approach adopted by previous companies that operated in the area in the area of provision of basic infrastructural facilities.

The governor extolled Ojiako, describing him as a God fearing and a gentleman.

He however pleaded with the management of the company to provide jobs, scholarships, basic necessities of life such as potable water, electricity and access roads for the people and to assist in the renovation of dilapidated roads, schools and health centres to alleviate the plight of the people.

“Seplat is a world class company and they know what global peace is all about,” he added.