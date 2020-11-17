NSSP to Unveil National Schools Championship Next Year

By Olawale Ajimotokanin

The Nigerian Sports Summit Project (NSSP) will unofficially unveil the National Schools Sports Championship and Olympiad in Nigeria next year.

The Chairman of NSSP, Philip F. Aziegbe, announced in a statement that the unveiling of the NASSCON will come up when the body holds its fourth national summit on sports economy with the theme: “Our Sports Policies and the Economic Future of the Nigerian Sports” from the March 22– 24, 2021 at the Main Indoor Sports Hall, Package B, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He said during the school sports championship and Olympiad, that will commence by April 2021, awards will be conferred on institutions, organisations and individuals for their monumental contributions that motivate more investors and investments into the Nigerian sports.

The NASSCON programme for schools in Nigerian aims to build a viable sports future for the country by involving the youth with enlightened minds. The pilot event will be in six states by the zonal divide.

He added that the 4th edition of the summit will focus on exploring modern pragmatic modules of developing sport all round, making it more participatory and beneficial in promoting peace and productivity given its critical role as an infrastructure for national development.

Aziegbe said NSSP has built an inclusive public private partnership with relevant stakeholders to reposition sports to be competitive and empower the youth potentials as a platform to create employments opportunities and as an economic window for effective revenue generation.

NSSP is engaging partnering and facilitating stakeholders to be part of the NASSCON events in advancing school sports at all levels of governance in order to improve health, talent development and management.

“We are optimistic that the invited public and private sectors at local and international, institutions, Ministries, Departments, Agencies and individuals, nationwide will be in attendance to effectively participate, to contribute as well as benefit from the various sports enterprise resources.

“The events will be exposing the numerous investments values in sports, building an economic team that can promote our sports through the Public Private Partnership networks,” Aziegbe said.

He assured the participants that the event will among other things resourcefully gain insights, interactions and contacts, accessibility to sports funds, equipment and other post event programmes.