WorldRemit Launches Africa-focused Entrepreneurship Programme

Goddy Egene

WorldRemit, the global digital money transfer service has launched its WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Programme in Nigeria, as well as in Kenya, Ghana, and Zimbabwe as part of the commitment to creating opportunities and facilitating development in Africa.

It also unveiled Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie(Patoranking) as the programme’s ambassador.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 across Africa, the continent has experienced a significant setback with the businesses of many entrepreneurs taking a hit. These entrepreneurs control the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) landscape, which have made significant contributions to the growth of the African economy especially through the creation of jobs.

WorldRemit said it is kick starting the investment to support and empower small businesses. The programme will commence this month and run till the end of January, 2021.

Speaking on this partnership, Country Manager, Nigeria and Ghana, WorldRemit, Gbenga Okejimi said: “Much of what Africa is today is due to its entrepreneurship which is a key driver for socioeconomic progress through significant job creation and innovation.

“At WorldRemit, we want to be known for fostering the African entrepreneurship spirit. We want to be a part of Africa’s future prosperity. By helping build entrepreneurs across our African markets, we are enabling growth and development.”

According to the company, the programme would focus on empowering 50 entrepreneurs each, from the four African countries with a business booster pack and a digital business training course to help the programme participants develop the required skills to scale up and run their businesses successfully.

It explained that Patoranking, as the Entrepreneurship Programme brand ambassador would promote the partnership with WorldRemit and encourage people to enter the competition which will help to build entrepreneurship across Africa.