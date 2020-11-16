Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators Holds Virtual Annual Conference

The Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICArb) has concluded arrangements to host its 2020 virtual annual conference and investiture, scheduled to begin on November 18, 2020.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Mrs. Shola Oshodi-John, disclosed that this year’s conference would be held virtually in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

She also said that the 2020 Annual Conference and Investiture will be held online with technical partnership from the Arbitration Place, Canada and support from several international organisations like ArbitralWomen, Association for the Promotion of Arbitration in Africa (APAA), Organisation for the Harmonisation of Business Law in Africa (OHADA), Institute of Transnational Arbitration (ITA), the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), and others.

The Theme of the three-day conference, which will hold from Wednesday, November 18 – Friday, November 20, 2020, is: ‘Making Arbitration (and ARD) Work for Africa.’

In the course of the three-day programme, several papers will be delivered by prominent individuals in various fields and from around the world.

Participants at the event will be welcomed by the President, and Chairman of Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN).

President Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban- Mensem, is also expected to be the guest of honour on the opening day.

Two keynote addresses are scheduled for the first day of the conference. The first address, ‘Making Arbitration Work for Africa: Rethinking investment Treaties and Sustainable Development for Africa,’ will be taken by George Kahale III, Chairman, Curtis Mallet-Prevost, Cotts and Mosel LLP, Washington DC, USA.